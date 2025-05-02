Churches across Doncaster are showcased this month as places of worship celebrate their heritage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a successful debut campaign last year, Church Explorers Week is back and ready to showcase places of worship across the Diocese of Sheffield, which includes Doncaster.

Churches across South Yorkshire and the East Riding will be showcased this month as places of worship celebrate their heritage.

Taking place from 24th May-1st June, the week is a chance for the Diocese to celebrate churches and outdoor spaces across a broad range of traditions.

Churches can participate via an open day, the offer of a guided tour, a heritage display, a family trail, an outdoor activity or simply an open door and some refreshments.

St Lawrence Hatfield Church.

Last year 24 churches and a museum signed up for the week-long series of events and activities. Split into five categories (Open Days, History and Heritage, Family Fun, Outdoors and Nature, and Music), the initiative put our parish churches on the visitor map, alongside appealing to a diverse audience.

Join us this half term as we open our doors and welcome visitors to explore and enjoy our special buildings and outdoor spaces. Through open days, activities and fun exploration across selected churches in the Diocese, we aim to provide the warmest of welcomes to those wishing to discover our history and heritage - and enjoy a day out!

During Church Explorers Week we seek to highlight our churches and churchyards, putting them on the visitor map and encouraging an appreciation of our unique places of worship through fun exploration and discovery. Visit our webpage for our listing of participating churches and our what’s on guide.

Chris Ellis, Church Buildings Officer explains: “I know through my own work that our parish churches have so much to see, experience and discover. Whether that be the stunning architecture, rich heritage or their beautiful naturally diverse outdoor spaces. This campaign seeks to showcase all those things to the public. Our churches can be a wonderful option for a day out or an adventure, and Church Explorers Week is the perfect time to visit.”

Rosh Milner from St Lawrence Hatfield Church said: “We were delighted to take part in the inaugural Church Explorers week last May. We had a programme of events covering each category and were thrilled to welcome so many into our church and churchyard from the local community and farther afield!

“We will certainly be engaging in this fabulous opportunity to showcase our church again this year!”