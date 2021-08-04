Children’s charity boosted by Doncaster’s Amazon centre

The charity provides life-saving medical equipment for the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit, vital ward resources and accommodation for families.

It also funds staff training, scientific research and new clinical roles.

The donation was made after Andrew Kirkby, who works at Amazon in Doncaster, nominated the charity for support.

Andrew’s daughter Ava was born with Pulmonary Stenosis, meaning her heart valves were very narrow.

Ava has required multiple hospital procedures at Leeds including open heart surgery, but is now two and a half years old and thriving.

In addition to the donation, Amazon’s three fulfilment centres in Doncaster took part in Wear Red Day earlier this year to raise awareness for children and adults born with heart disease.

The event was CHSF’s ninth annual Wear Red Day, in which regional businesses, schools and individuals wore red to spread awareness of congenital heart disease and raise vital funds.

Speaking on the donation, Gill Fedorov, Site Leader at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Doncaster Balby Carr Bank, said: “Children’s Heart Surgery Fund is a charity our team is passionate about and we are pleased to support its staff and volunteers with this donation.”

Andy McNally, the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund Marketing Manager, added: “We truly appreciate the support from Gill, Andrew and everyone at Amazon Doncaster, and it was tremendous to see the team raising awareness and donations with their Wear Red Day activity earlier this year.”

Andrew Kirkby added: “The donation for Children’s Heart Surgery Fund means a great deal to me.

"The charity puts a lot of effort into making children feel as happy as possible while going through treatment and I’m pleased Amazon has made a donation to support its efforts.”

Community donations are one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during COVID-19.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than four million healthy breakfasts to families around the UK.

