350 new jobs as BT completes multi-million pound Doncaster centre refurb

The centre in Wilmington Drive has undergone a major revamp to modernise it and create a fantastic workplace for colleagues.

BT says it is now looking to hire 350 new people based at the building, including 100 roles with Plusnet, part of BT Group.

More than 200 people have already been recruited to roles at the location in the last couple of years.

The newly refurbished BT contact centre in Doncaster

The revamped office has been designed by BT colleagues, for BT colleagues.

It features full height windows providing lots of natural light, a new café and restaurant facilities, flexible workspaces, collaboration areas, as well as lots of greenery for plant lovers.

It also includes relax and refuel areas and a games area with table tennis, pool and games consoles.

The state-of-the-art building is one of the first of BT’s future-fit offices in the UK to open as part of its ‘Better Workplace Programme’ – the largest workplace improvement and

The new centre has been designed by BT colleagues for BT colleagues

consolidation scheme of its type ever undertaken in the UK.

Nick Lane, managing director for consumer customer services at BT, said: “We’re really pleased to be creating new, permanent job opportunities in Doncaster, a town which

has suffered economically due to the Covid-19 pandemic like many others across the country.

Nick Lane MD of customer services with BT Doncaster sales advisors Patrice Esan and Jasmin Carlin

“We have a number of posts we need to fill and I would encourage anyone who may be interested to check out our careers website bt.com/careers where more information and

details on how to apply can be found.

“It’s a great time to be joining our team at Doncaster, particularly following the exciting refurbishment of the site. It now boasts some of the latest technology and facilities to help

our colleagues thrive at work and also relax and unwind during break periods.”

BT Doncaster Contact Centre following the refurb

BT says that a number of its colleagues have been working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, but many are expected to return to the office over the coming weeks and months as Government restrictions are lifted.

BT’s Doncaster contact centre first opened in 1997 and the company says the refurbishment will help transform the way it works, create efficiencies and enable it to better serve its customers.

Last year, BT completed its commitment to answer 100 per cent of its consumer customer service calls in the UK and Ireland – becoming the only major broadband provider to do so – with the aim of providing a more personal and local service to its customers.

Deputy Mayor Coun Glyn Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Business, said: “We are delighted to see BT investing in cutting edge facilities in Doncaster and creating

hundreds of new jobs for local residents.

“It’s further tremendous news for the Doncaster economy which has seen a number of major companies announce expansion plans across our borough in recent months.

"We are fully committed to delivering jobs and growth and our Business Doncaster team continues to work closely with companies to promote opportunities and offer invaluable support.”

Teams based at the Doncaster contact centre will benefit from the fastest full fibre broadband internet connections, as well as EE 5G mobile coverage in the area.