Arthur Scargill criticised for calling Israel 'fascist state' in Doncaster Miners' Parade speech

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former National Union of Mineworkers’ leader, who is now 86, led the parade through Dunscroft and Stainforth on Saturday, with hundreds of ex-miners and their families as well as newly elected and outspoken MP George Galloway joining the march.

But Mr Scargill has come under fire for a speech delivered after the march at Hatfield Pit Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the audience: “It is terrible that the fascist state of Israel has continuously bombed and shelled Gaza, the West Bank and East Jersualem for nearly five months.

Arthur Scargill has been criticised for calling Israel a "fascist state" in a speech in Doncaster.

"These territories are the land of the Palestine, which Israel has unlawfully occuiped since 1967 and unelss Israel withdraws, I call on other nations to force back this fascist state.”

One critic, who shared a clip of the speech on X, formerly Twitter, wrote: “First words out of his mouth were to declare Israel a fascist state.

"But yeah, he was there to mark 40 years since the Miners’ Strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a time where these anti-semites would be driven out of Doncaster. Makes me ashamed of my village that we’d invite him here to speak.”

The upset comes after Conservative councillors in Doncaster last week called for Mr Galloway not to be involved in the march, citing “concerns for safety.”