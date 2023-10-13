Pair held after stolen car smashes into van in early hours Doncaster police chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police swooped on the pair after colliding with the van near to the junction of Sandringham Road and Zetland Road in Intake.

Shortly after 3.30am this morning (13 October), police began pursuing a blue Kia vehicle in Carr House Road, Doncaster, after a sighting through ANPR cameras.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The Kia had been reported as stolen and after a short pursuit the driver of the Kia collided with a stationary van.

“No one was injured during the pursuit, with officers later arresting a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.”

Anyone with information about the inicdent, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.