Pair held after stolen car smashes into van in early hours Doncaster police chase

A man and woman have been arrested after a stolen car smashed into a van in an early hours police chase in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 16:47 BST
Police swooped on the pair after colliding with the van near to the junction of Sandringham Road and Zetland Road in Intake.

Shortly after 3.30am this morning (13 October), police began pursuing a blue Kia vehicle in Carr House Road, Doncaster, after a sighting through ANPR cameras.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The Kia had been reported as stolen and after a short pursuit the driver of the Kia collided with a stationary van.

Police arrested a man and woman after a stolen car crashed in an early hours pursuit in Doncaster.Police arrested a man and woman after a stolen car crashed in an early hours pursuit in Doncaster.
“No one was injured during the pursuit, with officers later arresting a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.”

Anyone with information about the inicdent, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to report information anonymously through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

