Pair flee as car spins out of control and smashes into former Doncaster police station

The occupants of a dark coloured car ran from the scene after the car they were in smashed into the front of the former Bentley Police Station in Arksey Lane in the village last night.

Footage scene by the Free Press shows the car turning from Bentley High Street and into Arksey Lane, before sliding across the road and slamming into the exterior wall of the building, sending bricks and debris scattering.

The pair can then be seen running from the car in the direction of The Avenue after abandoning the vehicle in the middle of the road as other drivers look on.

Damage was caused after a car smashed into the former Bentley Police Station.

It is the latest in a series of dramatic incidents in the street – with police called to the scene for the fourth time in less than a week.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 7pm yesterday, officers were called to Arksey Lane, Bentley to reports of a collision.

“It’ is believed that a car had left the road and collided with a building. Both occupants had left the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Last Wednesday, a woman was taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Arksey Lane which saw the road cordoned off for several hours.

Then on Friday, police and paramedics were called following another road traffic collision.

