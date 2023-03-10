News you can trust since 1925
"No injuries reported," say police after emergency incident on major Doncaster road

Police called to a serious lunchtime incident on a key Doncaster road have said that there were “no injuries” in a reported road traffic collision.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers were called to Arksey Lane following unconfirmed reports of a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle.

Eyewitnesses reported paramedics close to the junction with Bentley High Street and near to where a 31-year-old woman was injured in a Wednesday pile-up.

Police confirmed today’s incident but said because no injuries were reported, further details would not be released.

Police were called to Arksey Lane earlier today.
