"No injuries reported," say police after emergency incident on major Doncaster road
Police called to a serious lunchtime incident on a key Doncaster road have said that there were “no injuries” in a reported road traffic collision.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers were called to Arksey Lane following unconfirmed reports of a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle.
Eyewitnesses reported paramedics close to the junction with Bentley High Street and near to where a 31-year-old woman was injured in a Wednesday pile-up.
Police confirmed today’s incident but said because no injuries were reported, further details would not be released.