Woman in hospital after serious four vehicle pile-up shuts major Doncaster road

Police, ambulance and fire crews are all at the scene of the incident in Arksey Lane following the collision which took place near to the junction with The Avenue.

South Yorkshire Police have now released further details on this afternoon’s incident.

A spokesman said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Arksey Lane, Bentley following reports that four vehicles had been involved in a collision at 2.28pm today.

"A 31-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with injuries to her wrist.

"Officers remain at the scene while debris is being cleared from the road and enquiries remain ongoing.”

