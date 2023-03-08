Major Doncaster road sealed off with police and ambulances at scene this afternoon
A major Doncaster road has been closed by police this afternoon with officers and ambulances in attendance at a serious emergency incident.
By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 5:04pm
Arksey Lane in Bentley was cordoned off earlier this afternoon near to its junction with The Avenue.
Photos from eyewitnesses show several police cars and ambulances at the scene.
There have been unconfirmed reports of a road traffic collision on the road, which connects Bentley with Arksey.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details on the incident.