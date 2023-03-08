News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Major Doncaster road sealed off with police and ambulances at scene this afternoon

A major Doncaster road has been closed by police this afternoon with officers and ambulances in attendance at a serious emergency incident.

By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 5:04pm

Arksey Lane in Bentley was cordoned off earlier this afternoon near to its junction with The Avenue.

Photos from eyewitnesses show several police cars and ambulances at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There have been unconfirmed reports of a road traffic collision on the road, which connects Bentley with Arksey.

Police and ambulances have been in attendance at the incident in Arksey Lane, Bentley.
Police and ambulances have been in attendance at the incident in Arksey Lane, Bentley.
Police and ambulances have been in attendance at the incident in Arksey Lane, Bentley.
Most Popular

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details on the incident.

DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police