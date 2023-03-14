Police probe Doncaster dog attack after injured woman is taken to hospital

The attack in Arksey Lane at the weekend only ended when a passing driver frightened off the animals with a baseball bat.

Police say they are probing the incident and a spokesman said: “Officers were called by colleagues from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to a report of a dog bite on Arksey Lane, Bentley, just before 12.15pm on Saturday.

“A woman was taken to hospital and later discharged, suffering a hand injury.

Police in Doncaster are probing the dog attack.

“Enquiries are on-going.”

The woman and her pet dog were left ‘covered in blood’ after being mauled by two large dogs near to the junction with The Avenue.

One eyewitness said: “They attacked a lady and her poor little dog, they were both covered in blood.

“They were just roaming the streets, no muzzle, no lead - it was terrifying.”

Another said: “They probably would have killed it had a passer by not got involved with a baseball bat.

"My brother’s dog was savaged by the same dog in November.”

Last summer, police were called to nearby Arthur Avenue after another dog was bitten to death by a ‘dangerous pitbull.’