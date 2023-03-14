Doncaster MP Ed Miliband demands action from Government after spate of dog attacks

In recent weeks, pets have been killed or badly injured and owners left wounded after a string of bloody and vicious attacks by dogs at several locations in Doncaster.

The Labour MP has met with victims and is now raising the matter with South Yorkshire Police and the Government.

He said: “I met with residents, local councillors and the police to discuss the recent dog attacks in Doncaster North.

Ed Miliband has called for action after a recent spate of dog attacks in Doncaster.

"I was so sorry to speak with a resident whose dog was very sadly killed by another dog on a walk recently and I heard about other incidents where dogs have been injured.

“I will be raising this with the District Commander for Doncaster Police and the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner this week. I am also writing to Government.”

On Saturday, a woman and her pet dog were left ‘covered in blood’ after being savaged in a fresh mauling, which only came to an end when a passing driver frightened the animals off with a baseball bat.

The woman and her dog were attacked in Arksey Lane, Bentley at lunchtime on Saturday, according to eyewitnesses.

One said two large dogs attacked the pair near to the junction with The Avenue at around noon.

“They attacked a lady and her poor little dog, they were both covered in blood,” she said.

“They were just roaming the streets, no muzzle, no lead - it was terrifying.”

Another said: “They probably would have killed it had a passer by not got involved with a baseball bat.”

Last summer, police were called to nearby Arthur Avenue after another dog was bitten to death by a ‘dangerous pitbull” which was later put down.

The incidents are the latest in a series of dog maulings in Doncaster.

A man and his pet dog were injured in an attack in Wheatley Hills, while a couple’s beloved pet was savaged to death in Thorne.