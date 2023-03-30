News you can trust since 1925
News round-up: The top stories in Doncaster today

These are the top stories in Doncaster today according to our website.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:51 BST

Up at the top is an article about pub regulars who have boycotted their local due to the fact they have had to up their prices, yes, we know, we’re in a cost of living crisis, hasn’t everything gone up?

You can read that story here: Doncaster pub boss hits back as customers stage boycott after beer prices put up

Also doing well is a story about a paedophile who has been jailed, although he is already serving time in Doncaster prison, all the details are here: Paedophile already serving a sentence in Doncaster prison who sexually abused child for over a decade jailed for six years

Here's our top stories from today so far
And lastly, stories about flytipping always do well as this is a fine example: It took 15 council workers a day and a half to move the mountain of waste

Doncaster