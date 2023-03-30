Up at the top is an article about pub regulars who have boycotted their local due to the fact they have had to up their prices, yes, we know, we’re in a cost of living crisis, hasn’t everything gone up?

You can read that story here: Doncaster pub boss hits back as customers stage boycott after beer prices put up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also doing well is a story about a paedophile who has been jailed, although he is already serving time in Doncaster prison, all the details are here: Paedophile already serving a sentence in Doncaster prison who sexually abused child for over a decade jailed for six years

Here's our top stories from today so far