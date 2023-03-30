News round-up: The top stories in Doncaster today
These are the top stories in Doncaster today according to our website.
Up at the top is an article about pub regulars who have boycotted their local due to the fact they have had to up their prices, yes, we know, we’re in a cost of living crisis, hasn’t everything gone up?
You can read that story here: Doncaster pub boss hits back as customers stage boycott after beer prices put up
Also doing well is a story about a paedophile who has been jailed, although he is already serving time in Doncaster prison, all the details are here: Paedophile already serving a sentence in Doncaster prison who sexually abused child for over a decade jailed for six years
And lastly, stories about flytipping always do well as this is a fine example: It took 15 council workers a day and a half to move the mountain of waste