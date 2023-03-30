Alan Beecroft first began abusing his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, while she was aged under 10 years old.

Detective Constable Helen Timms, from Sheffield’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team, said: “The victim in this case has demonstrated exceptional courage in sharing with police details of the horrific abuse she suffered as a young child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sexual abuse can have a significant and lasting impact on its victims, indeed the victim in this case was so traumatised by her abuse that she felt she couldn’t tell anyone what was happening.

Alan Beecroft

“It was only in 2021, when Beecroft was jailed for sexual offences committed against other children, that the victim felt able to disclose his awful crimes. She has shown incredible strength throughout our investigation and the legal process and I am pleased that we have been able to secure justice for her.”

Beecroft, already serving a jail term at Marsh Gate prison, Doncaster, for other offences, was convicted of 11 counts of indecent assault at Sheffield Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Wednesday (March 22), he was sentenced to a further six years and nine months in prison. This will run concurrently to his existing prison term whoch is four years.