£4,000 taxpayer bill after ten tonnes of rubbish dumped in Doncaster country lane

Angry council chiefs have hit out at flytippers who dumped ten tonnes of rubbish in a Doncaster country lane – racking up a bill to taxpayers of more than £4,000.

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 09:31 BST

It took 15 City of Doncaster Council staff a day and a half to clear the mountain of debris which bosses say was removed from a road ‘north of the city.’

A spokesman said: “Nearly ten tonnes of fly tipped waste had to be removed incurring costs of more than £4,000 of taxpayers money.

"It took a day and a half and 15 staff to get the road back open.”

Ten tonnes of rubbish were dumped in the Doncaster lane.
If convicted, fly tippers face an unlimited fine and/or up to 12 months in prison if convicted in Magistrates Court or an unlimited fine and/or up to five years in prison if convicted in Crown Court.

If you've witnessed somebody fly-tipping, you can report it to Doncaster Council vial email at [email protected]

DoncasterDoncaster Council