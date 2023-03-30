£4,000 taxpayer bill after ten tonnes of rubbish dumped in Doncaster country lane

It took 15 City of Doncaster Council staff a day and a half to clear the mountain of debris which bosses say was removed from a road ‘north of the city.’

A spokesman said: “Nearly ten tonnes of fly tipped waste had to be removed incurring costs of more than £4,000 of taxpayers money.

"It took a day and a half and 15 staff to get the road back open.”

Ten tonnes of rubbish were dumped in the Doncaster lane.

If convicted, fly tippers face an unlimited fine and/or up to 12 months in prison if convicted in Magistrates Court or an unlimited fine and/or up to five years in prison if convicted in Crown Court.