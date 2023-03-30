Doncaster pub boss hits back as customers stage boycott after beer prices put up

The Bechers Brook in Cantley has been shunned by customers after beer reportedly went up in price by £1.10 a pint with the cost of a cider going up 60p.

Fuming drinkers were so outraged they set up a Facebook group ‘Boycott The Bechers Brook Pub’ and are now staying away from the hostelry in Ascot Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the pub’s licensee has defended the move and said the rises were down to the cost of living crisis and urged the community to back the changes.

The Bechers Brook is being boycotted after drinks prices went up.

Licensee Carlie Bowkett said: “Navigating the current landscape and ongoing financial pressures which we are all facing has been extremely challenging, and I have tried my best to avoid raising my prices for as long as possible to support my community.

"Despite working extremely hard to avoid this scenario, I had to make the difficult decision to introduce a small price increase to keep the pub running smoothly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d like to thank my customers for all their support during these difficult times.”

One angry customer told the Free Press: “Prices in there have majorly gone up and the pub is empty - nobody's going in any more.

"It used to be £4.20 for a pint of San Miguel, now it is £5.30 and Strongbow was £3.70 but is now £4.30.

“They are even selling cans of Strongbow Dark Fruits and Magners Cider at £4 a can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A page has been set up to protest – it's our only pub left in Cantley and they are taking the mess through greed.”

Customers have reportedly transferred their custom to the nearby Flying Childers pub in Bessacarr.

A post on the page says: “The page is for people who want to get new management running the Bechers Brook.”