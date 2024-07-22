Man critically ill in hospital after collision with car on major Doncaster road

Police sealed off Balby Road on Saturday night following the collision.

A man is critically ill in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car which closed one of Doncaster’s major roads for several hours.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash on Balby Road on Saturday night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.26pm on Saturday (20 July) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a red Kia Niro.

“A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital and remains there in a critical condition.

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we’re now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision or has information, dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist officers to come forward.”

Call 101 quoting incident number 1034 of 20 July 2024 when you get in touch.

You can contact police online here: https://orlo.uk/xHcIC