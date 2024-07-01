Leeds United fan hints at switching support to Doncaster Rovers in anger at club's new kit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An angry Leeds United fan has hinted at switching their support to Doncaster Rovers – in anger at the club’s new kit featuring the red of their deadly rivals Manchester United.

Supporters of the West Yorkshire club have reacted with fury after a leaked photo of the team’s new shirt suggests it features red in the logo of new sponsors Red Bull.

The Championship club have a historic grudge with Manchester United and fans are annoyed at sharing a colour with their Pennine rivals.

Red Bull bought a minority stake in Leeds four days after their play-off final heartbreak last season. The 'new home kit' quite literally has red bulls in the centre as part of the energy drink tycoons' branding.

The leaked kit photo suggests Leeds United's new shirt will have red on it (Photo: X).

Leeds have made an active effort over the years to avoid any association with the colour red. Even previous shirt sponsors 32Red had their name written in blue.

And the Elland Road branch of McDonald's opened in 2002 as the only restaurant in the chain without the colour red in the logo.

One fan said: 'It looks f***ing awful doesn’t it? I bet it’ll cost in the region £100 too. The first home shirt to be reduced in price before Christmas,'

Another posted: 'Apart from the red I also hate the design template with the curved stripes going into the shorts.’

Another commented: 'Goes without saying...if this is the kit, I am not buying it.'