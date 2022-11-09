King Charles in Doncaster: Everything you need to know about today's Royal visit

The monarch will visit the Mansion House around lunchtime with Queen Consort Camilla – with hundreds of people expected to turn out to cheer his arrival.

Here’s absolutely everything you need to know about today’s Royal visit.

What’s happening?

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are visiting Doncaster today. (Photo: Getty).

His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Consort Camilaa will visit the Mansion House today as part of a two-day tour of Yorkshire to officially confer city status on Doncaster, awarded as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations ealier this year.

He will be following in the footsteps of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II whose last visit to Doncaster was in 1994.

What time will they be there?

Official timings of the visit have not been released for security reasons, but road closures in Doncaster city centre will be in place between 10.30am and 2pm for the Royal visit.

What route will they take into Doncaster?

Again, no details of the Royal couple’s travel arrangements have been revealed but they have an engagement in York prior to coming to Doncaster. Hall Gate and High Street, the roads leading to the Mansion House, are among the routes closed and have also been decorated with Union flags, so it’s a safe bet that will form part of the procession.

The couple will arrive at the Mansion House via its front entrance where they will be met on the steps by Mayor Ros Jones.

Will I be able to watch?

The ceremony inside the Mansion House will be a private engagement, attended by only selected civic dignataries, officals and invited media.

Photos, video and details of the city status ceremony will be released after the event. However, crowds are expected outside the Mansion House where people of all ages may be able to get a glimpse of the King and Queen Consort.

Who will they be meeting?

The Royal duo will be met by the Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Dame Hilary Chapman and Civic Mayor Coun Ian Pearson and Junior Civic Mayor, Evia Shaw–Lewis as well as Mayor Jones.

Has Charles been to Doncaster before?

Yes, on several occasions, but never as King. He visited both Bentley and Toll Bar and Fishlake during the flooding crises which hit the communities in the last two decades. See pictures of his previous visits HERE

When was the last time a monarch came to Doncaster?

The late Queen Elizabeth II made a number of visits to Doncaster, the last being in 1994 when she attended the Mansion House. However, she also attended the St Leger in 1952 and RAF Finningley in 1977. See pictures of the Queen’s visits to Doncaster HERE and a video of Her Majesty in Doncaster HERE

What are people saying about the visit?

The Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has described the Royal visit to officially grant city status as ‘very exciting.’

She said: “Doncaster’s bid firmly highlighted why we believe we should be a city – we act, think, look and feel like a city and to be made one of the newest in the country is indeed an accolade.

"To have their Majesties come to Doncaster to honour us in this way is very exciting and I am looking forward to sharing this day with so many local people and communities.”

Civic Mayor, Coun Ian Pearson said: "On behalf of the good people of Doncaster, I would like to thank His Majesty King Charles III for honouring our city by coming to bestow this honour upon us.

"November 9 will be an historic day in the long and wonderful history of Doncaster and I look forward to welcoming him and The Queen Consort to the Mansion House. This is tremendous news."

What preparations have been made?

Doncaster Council chiefs have been working around the clock to prepare for the visit.

Over the last few days, Union flag bunting has been attached to lamp-posts along High Street and Hall Gate while council workers have been cleaning roads, streets and flower beds along Bennetthorpe and into the city centre.

Crowd control barriers will also be installed outside the Mansion House where large crowds of well-wishers are expected to gather for the ceremony.

The city status ceremony will be the conclusion of a two-day tour of Yorkshire.

Will roads be closed?

Yes – and drivers are being warned of a number of road closures ahead of, during and after the ceremony.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Doncaster officially became a city on Tuesday, 1 November.

A number of roads in Doncaster city centre will be closed for the visit of King Charles.

“To acknowledge this, a proclamation event with a visit from Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort will be taking place in the city centre this Wednesday 9 November.

“Roads in the city centre will be closed whilst this event takes place between 10:30 and 14:00.

“In addition to the closures, there will also be parking restrictions on certain roads with no waiting and no loading restrictions in place between 08:00 and 14:00.

“There will be no impact to bus services as a result of the road closures.”

These are the roads which will be impacted:

Sunny Bar, Scot Lane, Market Place, High Street, St Sepulchre Gate, Printing Office Street, Priory Place, Cleveland Street – roads closed 10.30 am to 2pm and no waiting any time from 8am to 2pm.