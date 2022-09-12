King Charles III: Pictures of new monarch's visits to Doncaster as Prince
New monarch King Charles III has made a number of visits to Doncaster stretching back over the decades.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:33 am
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:35 am
Then Prince of Wales, he recently paid a visit in 2019 when he met residents of flood devastated Fishlake.
The visit, which saw him enjoy a swift half at the village’s Hare and Hounds pub, had echoes of a visit to Doncaster in 2007 when he toured flood hit Toll Bar.
A visit in 1970 saw him on dry land, with tours of the Rockware Glass and Bridon Ropes factories.
Page 1 of 2