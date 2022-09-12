News you can trust since 1925
The then Prince Charles enjoys a drink at the Hare and Hounds in Fishlake in 2019.

King Charles III: Pictures of new monarch's visits to Doncaster as Prince

New monarch King Charles III has made a number of visits to Doncaster stretching back over the decades.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:33 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:35 am

Then Prince of Wales, he recently paid a visit in 2019 when he met residents of flood devastated Fishlake.

The visit, which saw him enjoy a swift half at the village’s Hare and Hounds pub, had echoes of a visit to Doncaster in 2007 when he toured flood hit Toll Bar.

A visit in 1970 saw him on dry land, with tours of the Rockware Glass and Bridon Ropes factories.

1. King Charles III's visits to Doncaster

Prince Charles visits Rockware in Doncaster in 1970.

Photo: National World

2. King Charles III's visits to Doncaster

Prince Charles on a visit to Fishlake in 2019.

Photo: National World

3. King Charles III's visits to Doncaster

Prince Charles met residents of Fishlake when the village was devastated by floods in 2019.

Photo: National World

4. King Charles III's visits to Doncaster

The future King meets staff at Bridon Ropes in Doncaster in 1970.

Photo: National World

