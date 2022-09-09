Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's first ever visit to Doncaster to watch 1952 St Leger
This is the moment Queen Elizabeth set foot in Yorkshire as monarch for the very first time – to watch the 1952 St Leger at Doncaster Racecourse.
Archive footage shows Her Majesty arriving at Town Moor, greeted by huge crowds, just months after becoming Queen following the death of her father George VI on February 6, 1952.
The British Pathe clip, which you can watch in full HERE shows the Queen watching the world’s oldest Classic horse race through binoculars – one of her many visits to watch horse racing at Doncaster over the years.
She was there to watch her own horse, Gay Time, ridden by Gordon Richards.
Despite a fierce battle for the line, Her Majesty missed out on victory as Tulyar took the spoils,
But 25 years later, in her Silver Jubilee year, she triumphed when Dunfermline, ridden by Willie Carson ensured a right Royal victory amid joyous scenes. You can watch that race HERE