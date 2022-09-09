Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's first ever visit to Doncaster to watch 1952 St Leger

Archive footage shows Her Majesty arriving at Town Moor, greeted by huge crowds, just months after becoming Queen following the death of her father George VI on February 6, 1952.

The British Pathe clip, which you can watch in full HERE shows the Queen watching the world’s oldest Classic horse race through binoculars – one of her many visits to watch horse racing at Doncaster over the years.

She was there to watch her own horse, Gay Time, ridden by Gordon Richards.

The Queen visits Doncaster in 1952. (Photo: British Pathe).

Despite a fierce battle for the line, Her Majesty missed out on victory as Tulyar took the spoils,