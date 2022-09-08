The Queen's visits to Doncaster as world mourns Her Majesty's death at 96

In an announcement released in the last few moments, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Charles, her eldest son, becomes King.

Members of the Royal Family flew to Scotland earlier today as details of the Queen's health emerged.

The Queen and her late husband Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, made a number of Royal visits to Doncaster over the years, visiting places such as the Mansion House, Doncaster Racecourse and RAF Finningley, while also visiting factories, community projects and meeting many locals and civic dignataries over the years.

We’ve delved into our archives to remember some of those visits to Doncaster over the years.

