Horrific timeline of Doncaster dog attacks as girl, 10, mauled by XL Bully

The mauling of a ten-year-old girl by an XL Bully is the latest in a long line of horrific dog attacks in Doncaster in recent years.

The youngster was rushed to hospital after being bitten by an unregistered XL Bully – with three people arrested over the incident in Balby on Monday.

Officers were called to a property on Belvedere at 10:15am where they found the youngster covered in blood after being savaged by the dog.

A woman, aged 37 was arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog, allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and child neglect.

Two teenagers aged 13 and 15 were also arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and possession of a banned breed of dog.

The attack is the latest in a long line of attacks by XL Bully dogs as well as other breeds, with children, owners and other pets all attacked over the last few years.

In some cases, dogs have been mauled to death by other animals, owners have been left with life-changing injuries and in one horrific case, a newborn baby was mauled to death.

This is the horrific timeline of just some of the recent dog attacks in Doncaster

July 2024: A 10-year old girl suffers facial injuries after being savaged by XL Bully in Balby

July 2024: Two children taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog at a house

May 2024: A man loses his thumb after being savaged at a house in Mexborough

May 2024: A child has to jump into Sandall Park lake to escape an attack from two large dogs

April 2024: A two-year-old child suffers facial injuries after being attacked by a dog in Doncaster.

March 2024: A three-year-old boy undergoes major surgery for severe facial injuries after being mauled by an XL bully in Doncaster.

March 2024: An XL Bully is destroyed after attacking a man and his pet in Askern

March 2024: Paramedics attacked by a dog while attending an incident at a house in Armthorpe

March 2024: A pet poodle and its owner are attacked in Rossington

January 2024: Armed police called to a house in Armthorpe following an XL Bully attack

December 2023: A three-year-old suffered extensive bite marks to her face and was left covered in blood when she was savaged by a dog at a friend’s house

December 2023: A puppy was mauled to death at a home in Doncaster before the XL Bully then attacked its owner

December 2023: A dog and its owner are attacked by another dog in Warmsworth

November 2023: A dog owner and his pet savaged by two XL bully dogs in Scawsby

October 2023: A mum was mauled by a dog in front of her children after it savaged her at a house in Mexborough

September 2023: Armed police swoop on a house in Doncaster after a man was savaged while trying to separate two XL Bully dogs.

September 2023: Man attacked by a dog after he challenges its owner after spotting him beating the animal in Moorends

August 2023: A mum suffers life-changing injuries in Askern after being mauled in a street attack in front of her daughter.

August 2023: Two women are taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Hexthorpe

July 2023: A dog is savaged to death after being attacked by another dog in Dunscroft

May 2023: A six-year-old boy is “scalped” after being attack by a family pet at his home in Highfields

May 2023: A dog is mauled to death in Dunscroft after being attacked by another dog

March 2023: A woman is injured after being attacked by a dog in Bentley

March 2023: A man and his dog are attacked in Wheatley Hills by another dog

February 2023: Rescue dog savaged to death after being attack by a mastiff in Thorne

March 2022: 12-year-old girl left “unable to walk” after being savaged by a dog in Moorends

October 2021: 10-year-old boy left in wheelchair after being mauled by a dog in Intake