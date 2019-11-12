'He needs a pint or two buying:" Search launched to find Doncaster flood hero

The appeal has gone out to find the waterproofs-clad man who helped unload sandbags, checked on residents and helped raise spirits as floodwaters rose in Scawthorpe last week.

Now Horace Breconridge is keen to track down the flood hero so he can buy him a drink and say thank you.

Do you know who the Doncaster flood hero is?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “My problem is I have no idea what his name is, all I know is that he lives in Scawthorpe and he needs a pint or two buying for him.”

Mr Breconridge added: “On Thursday, when the rain was at its heaviest, this young man appeared at the end of the street at around 5:45pm, wearing waterproofs and boots, carrying two big bags on both shoulders and he started walking the flooding areas.

“From where I was watching from, he made a point of visiting every house along the area that was flooding, talking to everyone and he placed some kind of light on the gates of two older people’ houses who are disabled.

“He then walked around the corner and headed off to another street that was flooding.

“Every half an hour or so he was back on the street, asking people if they were OK, if they needed help and trying to close the road off from idiots who were driving around pushing more water into houses.

“Upon each visit to the street he was getting wetter and wetter and must have been freezing cold by then, not that it mattered, he was smiling and joking with people through windows and keeping everybody's spirits up.

“He must have been in some kind of contact with the council because when the water was at people’s doors, he disappeared again and then there were sandbags on a lorry and he was helping offload those as well.

“By this point the water was knee deep and he had been wading through it for 5+ hours, he must have been bloody tired.

“I went to bed around midnight and he was still out, making sure that people were safe and sound.

“On Friday afternoon and into the evening, he showed up again a couple of times, just checking on us, by this point the water was dropping quite rapidly and with a quick wave to someone he walked off in the direction of Bentley which was still underwater.

“I was told by a neighbour that when we had the flooding in 2007, this man was the first on the streets providing the same support and help and was instrumental in the evacuation of a number of residents, even directing the fire brigade to people at risk, when they finally turned up.

“He is a credit to our village and community and I wish I could shake his hand, but nobody seems to know who he is.”

“To whomever he is, I say thank you.”