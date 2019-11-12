Floods devastation in Doncaster.

Dramatic photos show extent of Doncaster's flooding hell: Picture gallery

Photographers have visited some of the town’s worst hit areas – including Bentley and Fishlake – after the River Don burst its banks deluging homes and businesses and forcing mass evacuations.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 12:22 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 12:23 pm

These photos show just how badly Doncaster has suffered in the last few days – as well as the relief and rescue efforts after the devastation.

Photos: SWNS/Getty

1. Doncaster floods 2019

A woman stands behind sandbags in Bentley. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF

2. Doncaster floods 2019

The village of Fishlake took the worst of the River Don's flooding. (Photo: SWNS).

Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS.com

3. Doncaster floods 2019

Heavy flooding along the River Don in the village of Fishlake. (Photo: SWNS).

Photo: Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com

4. Doncaster floods 2019

The scene looking from Bentley across Wheatley.

Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

