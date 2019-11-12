Dramatic photos show extent of Doncaster's flooding hell: Picture gallery
Photographers have visited some of the town’s worst hit areas – including Bentley and Fishlake – after the River Don burst its banks deluging homes and businesses and forcing mass evacuations.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 12:22 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 12:23 pm
These photos show just how badly Doncaster has suffered in the last few days – as well as the relief and rescue efforts after the devastation.
Photos: SWNS/Getty