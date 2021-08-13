Fears for woman in 'hospital gown' seen trying to flag down car on busy Doncaster road

The footage, captured on CCTV shortly after midnight last night, shows a woman with dark, shoulder length hair walking along Armthorpe Road, seemingly sporting a hospital gown and near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

As a car approaches, she frantically gestures and waves at the driver, seemingly in an attempt to get the vehicle to stop.

The car however whizzes by and she stops and turns to look at the car before continuing along the road and out of shot.

The woman can be seen attempting to stop a car on Armthorpe Road in the CCTV clip.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera and the householder has expressed his fears for the safety of the woman in the clip.

He said: “Another woman out and about in the early hours in what looks like a hospital gown on Armthorpe Road.

"After what happened last week this is asking for trouble.”

The footage shows the woman walking away from the hospital near to Grove Gardens park in the direction of Sandringham Road in Intake.

The woman was spotted just yards from where an attempted rape took place earlier this month.

On August 1, at 4.50am, an 18-year-old was attacked near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Bariscag Salih, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested by police and charged at Doncaster Magistrates Court with attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration last week.