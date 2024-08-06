Emotional plea to find home for dog in care of Doncaster RSPCA for 13 months

An emotional plea has been launched to find a home for a dog that’s been in the care of the RSPCA in Doncaster for 13 months and which has repeatedly been overlooked by potential owners.

Five year old lurcher Pepper is still looking for her forever home after being rescued by an RSPCA officer in Sheffield in July 2023, along with her young puppies, who were neglected by their previous owner.

She came into the care of the RSPCA Doncaster and Rotherham Branch where the sweet dog proved to be a proud and doting mum, a spokesperson said.

She watched as each of her puppies found their forever homes, one by one.

Now, with her puppies rehomed, she is alone and still waiting for someone to choose her and give her the love she desperately deserves.

Matthew Smith, from the branch, said: “Pepper's journey hasn't been the smoothest.

"It's heartbreaking to see Pepper, who gave so much love and care to her puppies, still waiting for someone to show her the same love.

"Her puppies have all moved on to their new lives, but Pepper remains here, longing for a family of her own.

"She has faced several ailments that have disrupted her time spent up for adoption, increasing her stay with us. Despite these setbacks, Pepper has maintained her loving and affectionate nature, proving just how special she is.

“She embodies the loving qualities that lurchers are known for, always ready to lean in for reassurance and affection. Pepper's unwavering love for people has remained strong, even as she waits for her own happy ending.

“While Pepper is incredibly loving and people-oriented, she can become quite anxious around loud noises. Because of this, she would thrive in a quieter, more predictable household, especially during her initial adoption period as she settles in.”

Pepper will also need to meet her potential adopters a few times to help build a strong bond with her new family.

Matthew added: “She’ll be worth it, I promise you as you’ll gain the sweetest cuddle buddy you could ever ask for. She may steal your sofa, but she'll also undoubtedly steal your heart!”

Due to her initial anxieties, Pepper would do best in a home with older children (14+). And would like to be the only pet in the home. She would also love for someone to be around most of the time to reassure her as she adjusts to her new environment.

If you’re interested in adopting Pepper, visit the RSPCA Doncaster and Rotherham Branch website HERE for more information.

Staff and volunteers play a major role in the medical and behavioural rehabilitation of these animals and work with foster families and the local community to find them caring new homes.

RSPCA branches are part of the RSPCA family but are separately registered charities in their own right, responsible for raising all their own funds to care for the animals they take in. Volunteers and fundraisers are always welcome and can get in touch with the Doncaster branch via their social media channels.

To see all the pets looking for homes, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet