Vulnerable person on bridge closes road and railway lines in Doncaster

Emergency services have been at the scene in Doncaster city centre tonight after reports of a vulnerable person on a bridge over railway lines.

Police and paramedics were called to North Bridge Road earlier this evening with the road being cordoned off.

Rail services in and out of Doncaster station have also been disrupted with rail operator Northern posting on X: “Due to vulnerable person near the line at Doncaster some lines are blocked.”

We have asked police for further details.