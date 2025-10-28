Two women rescued in Doncaster city centre bridge drama

Police and paramedics rescued two women in an incident which closed a major city centre road and caused railway disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were scrambled to North Bridge late yesterday afternoon, with police cordoning off the road.

Rail services in and out of Doncaster railway station were also disrupted for a time.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “This related to a concern for safety incident which was brought to a close yesterday evening with two women brought to safety.”