Man in hospital after being crushed by road roller in Doncaster

A man was rushed to hospital after reportedly being crushed by a road roller in an “industrial accident” which closed a road in Doncaster for most of yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police closed Leicester Avenue in Intake near to the city’s main fire station as emergency services attended.

One eyewitness was reported as saying the man had been crushed by road resurfacing equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We received an emergency call at 9.48am to reports of an industrial accident on Leicester Avenue in Doncaster.

Emergency services were callled to Leicester Avenue.

"A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including an ambulance and the air ambulance, and one patient was conveyed by road to hospital."

The man's condition has not been disclosed.

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: "We are aware of this incident and will be making enquiries alongside South Yorkshire Police."

HSE inspectors were due to attend the scene yesterday.