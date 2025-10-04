Man in hospital after being crushed by road roller in Doncaster
South Yorkshire Police closed Leicester Avenue in Intake near to the city’s main fire station as emergency services attended.
One eyewitness was reported as saying the man had been crushed by road resurfacing equipment.
A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We received an emergency call at 9.48am to reports of an industrial accident on Leicester Avenue in Doncaster.
"A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including an ambulance and the air ambulance, and one patient was conveyed by road to hospital."
The man's condition has not been disclosed.
A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: "We are aware of this incident and will be making enquiries alongside South Yorkshire Police."
HSE inspectors were due to attend the scene yesterday.