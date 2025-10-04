Man in hospital after being crushed by road roller in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Oct 2025, 08:22 BST
A man was rushed to hospital after reportedly being crushed by a road roller in an “industrial accident” which closed a road in Doncaster for most of yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police closed Leicester Avenue in Intake near to the city’s main fire station as emergency services attended.

One eyewitness was reported as saying the man had been crushed by road resurfacing equipment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We received an emergency call at 9.48am to reports of an industrial accident on Leicester Avenue in Doncaster.

Emergency services were callled to Leicester Avenue.placeholder image
Emergency services were callled to Leicester Avenue.

"A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including an ambulance and the air ambulance, and one patient was conveyed by road to hospital."

The man's condition has not been disclosed.

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: "We are aware of this incident and will be making enquiries alongside South Yorkshire Police."

HSE inspectors were due to attend the scene yesterday.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceHealth and Safety ExecutiveYorkshire Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice