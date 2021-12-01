Doncaster traffic chaos sees fans miss out on record breaking 20-0 England win

The Lionesses romped to an easy victory against Latvia in a game which also saw Ellen White break the all-time England scoring record.

But traffic jams and parking problems outside the stadium ahead of the game saw many supporters miss out on some of the action.

Supporters and officials took to Twitter to share their frustrations.

England Women racked up a stunning 20-0 win against Latvia at the Keepmoat. (Photo: Getty).

Journalist Adam Millington posted: “Traffic has been awful around the Keepmoat and a number of fans are arriving late. They've only missed the first six.”

Another posted: “Crazy traffic as a result of early kick off. Get in 15 mins late and after 18 mins @lionesses are 5-0 up.”

Sharing a photo of huge jams outside the stadium, a third added: “10 mins into game and this is traffic trying to park up for game - can you tell keepmoat ain’t used to having more than 5,000 fans turn up?”

A fourth wrote: “Shocked to see there's traffic chaos around the Keepmoat, always really well organised around the car parks for big games.”

The game kicked off at 7pm, but with plenty of empty seats as fans were left crawling to the ground along Middle Bank and Stadium Way.

The official attendance was later announced as 10,402.

England Women crusied to their biggest ever victory, with four players scoring hat-tricks in the history-making game.

Ellen White broke England's all-time scoring record as she hit the back of the net three times to take her on to 48 goals for her country in total.

Lauren Hemp netted four times, while Beth Mead and substitute Alessia Russo also registered trebles in the Women's World Cup qualifying match.

The result smashed their previous record win of 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

England took the lead in the third minute through Mead and didn't look back from there.

Beth England notched a brace, and there were also goals from Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, with a penalty, Jess Carter, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs on a historic evening for the Lionesses, who were 8-0 up at half-time.