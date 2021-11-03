Tributes continue to pour in for Doncaster teen Joe Sarpong as murder probe ongoing

A murder probe has been launched following the death of Doncaster teenager Joe Sarpong.

18-year-old Joe Sarpong was found dead on wasteland in Doncaster town centre on Monday morning. A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Grieving friends and family have paid glowing tributes to the Wheatley teenager with one describing him as “one of the kindest people I have ever met.”

Detectives have spent the last three days combing the scene in Catherine Street in Doncaster town centre where Joe’s body was found on Monday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge police cordon was thrown up around the old Doncaster County Court building and the Sri Guru Kalgidhar Gurdwara Sikh temple with part of Trafford Way sealed off as forensics teams carried out investigations.

Meanwhile tributes are continuing to pour in for Joe, who according to Facebook, was originally from Udine in Italy.

One said: “RIP Joe – one of the loveliest young lads I've ever met, thinking of his friends and family at this sad time.”

Another added: “Rest easy Joe Sarpong my thoughts are with your family and friends.”

A third added: “RIP Joe Sarpong you will be missed by many sending my love to your family.”

Another wrote: “Gone but never forgotten,” while another post simply read: “So sad, so young r.i.p.”

Joe, a former pupil at Doncaster’s Outwood Academy, has yet to be officially named by South Yorkshire Police as the probe continues.

A spokesman said yesterday: “A murder investigation has been launched and an arrest made following the discovery of the body of an 18-year-old man on Catherine Street in Doncaster yesterday morning.

“The man’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers. A post mortem is yet to be carried out.

“A 38-year-old man from Doncaster has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”