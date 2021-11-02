PICTURES: Doncaster town centre street remains sealed off amid probe into teen's murder

Officers have been at the scene in Catherine Street around the clock after the body of an 18-year-old was found on wasteland near to the town’s main police station yesterday morning.

Earlier today, South Yorkshire Police said a murder investigation was under way and a 38-year-old man had been arrested and was being held in custody following the death of the teenager, who has been named locally as Joe Sarpong.

Forensic teams have been concentrating their efforts on an area near to the former Doncaster County Court building, which is now disused.

Part of Trafford Way has also been sealed off with motorists diverted.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for the teen, who is understood to have lived in Wheatley.

Photos: Marie Caley

1. Doncaster town centre murder probe Part of Trafford Way remains closed. Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales

2. Doncaster town centre murder probe A large police cordon is in place in Doncaster town centre. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Doncaster town centre murder probe Police have been at the scene for more than 24 hours. Photo: JPImedia Photo Sales

4. Doncaster town centre murder probe The body of a teenager was found on waste ground in Doncaster town centre yesterday morning. Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales