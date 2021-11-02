Teenager found dead in Doncaster named as police probe continues overnight

Officers discovered the body of an 18-year-old man on wasteland just yards from the town’s main police station in College Road yesterday morning and forensic teams have remained at the scene overnight with a cordon still in place.

The man who died has been named locally as Joe Sarpong, who is understood to come from Italy but was living in Wheatley.

Police have yet to issue an update on the investigation which was sparked yesterday after a body was found near to the old Doncaster County Court building on Trafford Way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police tent has been erected over the scene of where a teenager was found dead in Doncaster town centre.

A number of tributes have already been paid following the teenager’s death.

One said: “Rip Joe Sarpong - was such a good lad. Don’t know why they had to take you. Purest man I’ve met in my life… 18 year old. Why lord? Love you my brother. Till we meet again.”

Another said: “Rest in paradise Joe Sarpong one of the most kindest people I have ever met in my life you were genuinely respected by so many such a top guy.”

A third posted: “RIP Joe, you was a good lad, gone but never forgotten.”

Police were called yesterday morning with one lane of Trafford Way sealed off and a huge cordon thrown up around Catherine Street, a narrow road between the Sri Guru Kalgidhar Gurdwara temple and the former county court building, which is now disused.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of officers and police vehicles at the scene throughout the day, while forensic teams were also spotted carrying out investigations in the area throughout the day.

A police tent was also erected over the spot where the body was found. Police have not released details of a cause of death at this stage.

Supt Neil Thomas, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Investigations into the young man's death are continuing at pace.

"We would urge members of the public to stay away from the area while officers continue their work."