Pictured: Doncaster teenager found dead in town centre as police probe continues

The 18-year-old, named locally as Joe Sarpong, was found dead on wasteland near to Doncaster police station yesterday morning.

Police have not officially confirmed the cause of death but officers have been at the scene for more than 24 hours with a huge forensic operation under way.

Meanwhile, tributes are continuing to pour in for Joe with one saying ‘you’re in a better, safer place now’ while another wrote: “RIP Joe – what a nasty place the world is turning out to be.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes are pouring in for Joe Sarpong, named locally as the teenager found dead in Doncaster yesterday morning. (Photo: Facebook).

Officers discovered the body of an 18-year-old man on wasteland just yards from the town’s main police station in College Road yesterday morning and forensic teams have remained at the scene overnight with a cordon still in place.

The body was found near to the old Doncaster County Court building on Trafford Way.

Police were called yesterday morning with one lane of Trafford Way sealed off and a huge cordon thrown up around Catherine Street, a narrow road between the Sri Guru Kalgidhar Gurdwara temple and the former county court building, which is now disused.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of officers and police vehicles at the scene throughout the day, while forensic teams were also spotted carrying out investigations in the area throughout yesterday and overnight.

A police tent was also erected over the spot where the body was found.

Supt Neil Thomas, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Investigations into the young man's death are continuing at pace.