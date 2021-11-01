Police probe launched after body of man, 18, found in Doncaster town centre
Police have launched an investigation after the body of a teenager was discovered in Doncaster town centre earlier today.
Officers said the body of an 18-year-old man was discovered on wasteland just yards from the town’s main police station.
An investigation has been launched and people are being urged to stay away from the scene.
A brief South Yorkshire Police statement said: “Police are currently in attendance at College Road after the body of an 18-year-old man was found on wasteland this morning. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
Superintendent Neil Thomas said: “Investigations into the young man’s death are continuing at pace. We would urge members of the public to stay away from the area while officers continue their work.”
Part of Trafford Way near to the old Doncaster County Court building has been sealed off with numerous police vehicles and officers in attendance.
Eyewitnesses have reported seeing plastic sheeting covering the man’s body.