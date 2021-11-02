Murder probe launched and man arrested after teen found dead in Doncaster town centre

A murder probe has been launched after Joe Sarpong was found dead in Doncaster town centre.

The 18-year-old, who has been named locally as Joe Sarpong, was found dead in Catherine Street near to Doncaster police station yesterday morning.

Forensic officers have been at the scene for more than 24 hours and the area has been cordoned off.

Police have now confirmed that a murder probe is under way, but have not officially confirmed the victim’s name.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “A murder investigation has been launched and an arrest made following the discovery of the body of an 18-year-old man on Catherine Street in Doncaster yesterday morning.

“The man’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers. A post mortem is yet to be carried out.

“A 38-year-old man from Doncaster has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police were called to an area of wasteland near to the former Doncaster County Court building yesterday morning.

Part of Trafford Way was sealed off and traffic diverted with a cordon in place sealing off Catherine Street between the disused county court building and the Sri Guru Kalgidhar Gurdwara temple.

A number of tributes have already been paid following the teenager’s death.

One said: “Rip Joe Sarpong - was such a good lad. Don’t know why they had to take you. Purest man I’ve met in my life… 18 year old. Why lord? Love you my brother. Till we meet again.”

Another said: “Rest in paradise Joe Sarpong one of the most kindest people I have ever met in my life you were genuinely respected by so many such a top guy.”

A third posted: “RIP Joe, you was a good lad, gone but never forgotten.”

A police tent was erected around the scene, with officers guarding the murder spot overnight.