Police release CCTV image of man wanted for Doncaster village burglary

The man climbed some fencing to get into the grounds of the premises on Doncaster Road, between 10.30pm on Tuesday 24 August and 12.10am on Wednesday 25 August.

The suspect spent time trying to smash through the tiled roof of an attached garage without success before leaving, but returned a short time later.

This time, using a handheld grinder, it’s said he tried to remove metal bars around the windows, again unsuccessfully.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV image of Denaby burglary suspect.

A short time later, a neighbouring shop was reportedly broken into through the roof and a quantity of cash was taken.

Officers believe the same man was involved.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9in tall and wearing a distinctive jacket with a logo on the left arm.