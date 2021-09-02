Attempted murder probe launched after man stabbed in Doncaster town centre

A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds following the incident near to Doncaster Interchange in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It is understood that the attack took place in the tunnel leading from the B&M store on Church View to the travel hub beneath North Bridge.

Eyewitnesses reported the underpass being sealed off early yesterday.

Police in Doncaster have launched an attempted murder probe following a stabbing near to Doncaster Interchange.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that an attempted murder investigation is now under way.

A spokesman said: “An investigation has been launched after man was stabbed near Doncaster interchange yesterday.

"Police were called at around 1.25am with reports that a 45-year-old man had been injured on Trafford Way.

"He was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his arms. He has since been discharged.