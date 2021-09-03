The 10 worst Covid hotspots in Doncaster where Coronavirus rates are the highest

The latest NHS figures show the number of cases recorded in the seven days to August 28 and how high the rate per 100,000 is.

The case rate for England as a whole during this period was 315.2; Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, was 394.2 -up from 391.6 the previous week.

In some areas, the number of cases recorded may have fallen from the previous week, however the infection rate is still higher in these areas than in other parts of Doncaster - and the national average.

Is your area on the list?

The figures, for the seven days to August 28, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 29-September 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 147 (39%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 225 (60%) have seen a fall and five are unchanged.

In Doncaster 232 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on 2 September 2021.

Between 27 August 2021 and 2 September 2021, 1,307 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows an increase of 5.3% compared to the previous 7 days.

In Doncaster 215,119 people had been given a first vaccination dose by the end of 1 September 2021; 197,660 people had been given a second dose by the end of 1 September 2021.

In Doncaster hospitals four people with coronavirus went into hospital on 29 August 2021.

Between 23 August 2021 and 29 August 2021, 46 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows a decrease of -9.8% compared to the previous 7 days.

There were 50 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 31 August 2021.

Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

There were seven coronavirus patients in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on 31 August 2021.

There were two deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on 2 September 2021.

Between 27 August 2021 and 2 September 2021, there have been four deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows no change compared to the previous seven days.

1. New Rossington For the seven days to August 28 this area had a case rate per 100,000 people of 541.5 with a total of 41 cases, down by 8 (16.3 per cent) from the previous week.

2. Edlington For the seven days to August 28 this area had a case rate per 100,000 people of 507.7 with a total of 38 cases, up by 4 (11.8 per cent) from the previous week.

3. Thorne For the seven days to August 28 this area had a case rate per 100,000 people of 461.1 with a total of 52 cases, up by 18 (52.9 per cent) from the previous week.

4. Belle Vue and Town Fields For the seven days to August 28 this area had a case rate per 100,000 people of 426.4 with a total of 44 cases, down by 1 (-2.2 per cent) from the previous week.