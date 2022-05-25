South Yorkshire Police is running a two week firearm surrender scheme, which ends on May 19, where people can hand in weapons without fear of being prosecuted for possession.

Special bins are available at police stations across the city, where guns and ammunition can be deposited.

A firearm surrender scheme is running in South Yorkshire (Photo: PA)

As the sceme draws to an end, police chiefs have issued one last plea for people to do all they can to prevent weapons from falling into the wrong hands.

South Yorkshire Police said: “There's still time to surrender your firearms anonymously.

“One weapon off the streets is one less that can be used to harm people.”

The surrender does not provide immunity from prosecution for the life of the weapon. If a gun or ammunition is believed to have been used in previous criminal activity, this will be fully investigated.

The last firearms surrender in 2019 saw 76 items – a mixture of shotguns, rifles, BB guns, imitation firearms and ammunition – handed in.

Detective Inspector Anthony Slater, of South Yorkshire Police’s Armed Crime Team, said: “When a firearm falls into the wrong hands it can have devastating consequences, and sadly we have seen this within South Yorkshire.

“This is the public’s opportunity to help us in creating safer streets and reducing the amount of weapons that have the potential to ruin lives.

“Together we are stronger in fighting organised crime and I urge anyone who has a firearm being kept illegally or a firearm they need to safely dispose of to contact us and hand it in to your nearest police station.

“One weapon off the streets is one less that can be used to harm people in our communities.”

Guns can be handed in at College Road police station in Doncaster.