All Doncaster's shootings, stabbings and rapes in shocking summer of violence

There have been at least a dozen separate gun related incidents while numerous people have been injured in the carnage.

While some of the incidents are unconnected, South Yorkshire Police have been probing a number of the attacks to an ongoing gang feud which has seen rival groups wage war across the town.

Add a series of rapes and sexual assaults into the terrifying mix of gun and knife crime and it paints for a shocking picture of crime in Doncaster across 2021.

Here are just some of the incidents that police have had to deal with this year.

TIMELINE OF VIOLENCE IN DONCASTER

March 29: Shots are fired at a house in Broxholme Lane, Wheatley. Windows are broken in the night time attack

April 10: A woman is raped in St Aidan's Church yard Wheatley Hills

April 12: A house in Maple Avenue, Cantley, is attacked by gunmen. Armed response officers are deployed and two people are arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A short time later, officers receive reports of an abandoned vehicle, a blue Subaru Forester on Mill Street, Armthorpe. A number of weapons are located at the scene.

April 29: A house and three cars in Malvern Road, Intake are shot at. No one is injured in the incident.

May 6: A man, 30, is seriously injured in a shooting at a house in Aldesworth Road, Cantley with Graham Del Mar, 52, charged with attempted murder.

A 15-year-old boy and two men aged 18 and 27, who were arrested are released under investigation.

May 16: Residents living in Thorne Road and Winchester Avenue, Wheatley report hearing a ‘volley of gunfire’ as windows are shot throught at another property.

May 18: Shots are fired at the house on Aldesworth Road again, and the property set alight. A car parked outside the house is also damaged.

May 20: A house in Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley is sealed off after a house and car are fired at by men with guns

May 21: A number of properties in Exeter Road, Wheatley have windows shattered after men open fire in the street.

June 6: A 15 and 16 year old are arrested after shots are fired at a house in Thorpehall Road, Edenthorpe.

June 10: Shots are fired at a house in Chalmers Drive, Clay Lane following an earlier incident in which drivers of cars faced off with weapons following a collision.

June 17: Two men are seriously injured after a machete attack at a gym in Skellow

July 14: A man was arrested after the attempted rape of a 17-year-old girl in Elmfield Park in broad daylight

August 1: An 18-year-old woman was attacked in Armthorpe Road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary. A man has appeared in court charged with attempted rape.

August 8: A path leading to the Trans Pennine Trail from Centurion Way, Bentley was sealed off after a woman in her 20s, was raped

August 13: A man in his 60s suffers serious injuries after being stabbed in Somerset Road, Hyde Park

August 18: A man, 24, is seriously injured after being shot in Bentley Road.

August 23: Police in Doncaster reveal they are investigating two rapes on the same day while in a separate incident a man perforfmed a sex act in front of a shocked dog walker.

August 25: A 51 year-old man was injured after a number of separate shootings in the Milner Road area of Balby

September 1: A 45-year-old man is taken to hospital with stab wounds following an incident near to Doncaster Interchange.