The gunman in a shooting on a Doncaster estate over the weekend is still at large this morning.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 7:29 am

A man was shot in the arm in Prince’s Crescent, Edlington, shortly before 1pm on Sunday (May 22).

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening-injuries.

Prince's Crescent in Edlington was cordoned off on Sunday after a man was shot in the arm. Picture by Alisha Jade.

Today (May 23), the shooter is still at large and a police appeal for information is ongoing.

Doncaster Detective Chief Inspector Nikki Leach said: “This incident will no doubt cause concern to the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance that this is isolated and we do not believe there to be any further risk to the public.

“As part of our enquiries we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or has information that can assist officers with their enquiries.”

South Yorkshire Police is asking anyone with information or footage that could help with enquiries to call 101 quoting incident number 454 of May 22, 2022.