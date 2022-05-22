Police launch investigation after man, 27, suffers injuries to his arm in Doncaster shooting

Shortly before 1pm today (May 22) officers attended Prince’s Crescent in Edlington following reports that shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, they found a man with wounds consistent with a firearms discharge to his right arm. He has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

And now, police are urging witnesses to come forward to help them with their enquiries but stressed that this is an ‘isolated’ case.

Doncaster Detective Chief Inspector Nikki Leach said: “This incident will no doubt cause concern to the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance that this is isolated and we do not believe there to be any further risk to the public.

“Officers are working at pace, and there will be an increase in officers in the area while we carry out our enquiries and identify those involved.

“As part of our enquiries we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or has information that can assist officers with their enquiries.

Earlier, residents said at least three police vehicles and two ambulances could be seen at the scene while the road remained taped off to the traffic as officers carried out their investigation.

Those with information can call 101 quoting incident number 454 of 22 May 2022.