Police called in after Doncaster mural daubed with obscene graffiti weeks after unveiling

The mural, inside Sandall Park was found covered in obscene drawings as well as ‘tags’ by upset volunteers. It was only unveiled by artist Natasha Clarke in April.

A spokesman for Friends of Sandall Park, the organisation which looks after the park, said: “There's someone out there – probably leaving their tag elsewhere around the estate too - who thinks they're a better artist than Natasha.

“Think again - you might want to think about listening in art class next time.

The artwork in Sandall Park has been covered in crude graffiti. (Photo: FOSP).

“If you know the culprit, please do let us know. The damage has been reported as a crime.

"We will take action if we're provided with the information. This happened overnight.

“Three hours extra work our volunteers could have done without.”

The floral artwork was unveiled earlier this year and provides a backdrop to the venue’s popular ‘quiet garden’ where visitors can relax and enjoy the park’s beauty.

The mural has been covered in graffiti 'tags'

The huge mural was painted on the side of a long disused storage depot – and will be familiar to park users of a certain age as the area where a popular miniature railway once operated.

The Peter Pan railway, as it was known, was a favourite with generations of children throughout the 1970s and early 1980s before its closure.