Boy, 16, arrested after woman threatened with gun as police swarm Doncaster park

Officers swooped following the ‘drive-by’ incident in Intake, with eyewitnesses reporting dozens of officers scouring Sandall Park throughout large parts of yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police received a report on Monday, 27 June that a woman had been threatened with what she believed to be a firearm while on Lothian Road, Intake.

“It is reported a car drove past her around 6.45pm and the suspect leaned out of the window with the firearm.

“Officers located the vehicle yesterday, Tuesday 28 June and a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

“Another suspect is still outstanding and officers are continuing with enquiries to locate him.”