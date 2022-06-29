Boy, 16, arrested after woman threatened with gun as police swarm Doncaster park

Officers swooped following the ‘drive-by’ incident in Intake, with eyewitnesses reporting dozens of officers scouring Sandall Park throughout large parts of yesterday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police received a report on Monday, 27 June that a woman had been threatened with what she believed to be a firearm while on Lothian Road, Intake.
“It is reported a car drove past her around 6.45pm and the suspect leaned out of the window with the firearm.
“Officers located the vehicle yesterday, Tuesday 28 June and a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
“Another suspect is still outstanding and officers are continuing with enquiries to locate him.”
Numerous eyewitnesses reported police combing Sandall Park yesterday, with the police helicopter and a number of emergency vehicles in attendance.