'You must feel really proud:" Volunteers blast thieves after Doncaster park plants stolen

Raiders struck at Sandall Park, making off with a large number of trays of begonias and petunias which volunteers had been planning to use in a floral display to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
A spokesman for Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park said in a social media post: “Last night we had numerous trays of plants stolen - destined for our Jubilee Display.
"Someone went to a lot of trouble to get them, climbing over the spiked railing to the back of the cabins where they'd been left overnight.
“These plants - begonias and petunias - cost us a lot of money. It's going to cost us even more to replace them.
“The thieves must feel really proud of their acquisitions. No conscience it would seem - stealing from a charity.”