'You must feel really proud:" Volunteers blast thieves after Doncaster park plants stolen

Raiders struck at Sandall Park, making off with a large number of trays of begonias and petunias which volunteers had been planning to use in a floral display to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A spokesman for Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park said in a social media post: “Last night we had numerous trays of plants stolen - destined for our Jubilee Display.

"Someone went to a lot of trouble to get them, climbing over the spiked railing to the back of the cabins where they'd been left overnight.

Thieves stole scores of plants from Sandall Park. (Photo: Friends of Sandall Park).

“These plants - begonias and petunias - cost us a lot of money. It's going to cost us even more to replace them.