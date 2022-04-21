The floral artwork has been officially launched at the town’s Sandall Park and provides a backdrop to the venue’s popular ‘quiet garden’ where visitors can relax and enjoy the park’s beauty.

It is the latest in a long line of projects by volunteer group the Friends of Sandall Park who are dedicated to transforming the attraction.

The huge mural has been painted on the side of a long disused storage depot – and will be familiar to park users of a certain age as the area where a popular miniature railway once operated.

The Peter Pan railway, as it was known, was a favourite with generations of children throughout the 1970s and early 1980s before its closure.

It was created by artists Natasha Clarke and Lizzie Hodgkinson.

Friends of Sandall Park spokesman Sandra Crabtree said: “The quiet garden was full of laughter and conversation and it's maybe the least quiet it has ever been, but it was lovely.

“Natasha and Lizzie who painted the mural were in attendance and Margaret Frost who lived in a cottage in Sandall Park as a child joined us too, which was wonderful.

The new floral mural at Sandall Park.

“Margaret and Natasha cut the ribbon and then everyone enjoyed the buffet donated by a Friends of Sandall Park volunteer.

“We left the garden quiet once again to the robins, wrens, goldfinches and blackbirds who had curiously started to appear, looking for any crumbs.