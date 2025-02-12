The eight South Yorkshire criminals listed here have all financially benefited from crime and will now be forced to pay back sums of cash ranging from a whopping £299,044 to £25.

Proceeds of crime is the term given to money or assets gained by criminals during the course of their criminal activity.

The authorities have powers to seek to confiscate these assets to ensure that crime does not pay.

South Yorkshire Police has shared details of eight criminals from Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster, all of whom have been subject to POCA hearings held since the beginning of 2025. They are now set to pay back sums of money totalling £371,360.40 | Getty

Government guidance states that the Crown Court, when it considers making a confiscation order against a defendant, following their conviction, must determine whether the defendant has a ‘criminal lifestyle’.

“If the court decides the defendant has a criminal lifestyle, certain assumptions may be made.

“In particular, the court will assume all property received by, held by, spent or obtained after the relevant date was obtained as a result of the defendant’s general criminal conduct and is liable to confiscation,” Documents published by the government concerning the Proceeds Of Crime Act (POCA) 2002 state.

In each case, the defendant’s ‘benefit amount’ - or the total sum of money and or assets generated through their crimes - has been assessed, along with the amount that is currently believed to be ‘available’.

Confiscation orders have been made for the available amount, with the stipulation that it must be paid within a set time period.

If the defendant fails to pay within that time period, he or she is ‘liable for interest and may be subject to a default sentence for failing to pay’.

Eight South Yorkshire criminals who will now be forced to pay back money or assets generated through their ill gotten gains

A confiscation order was made against Nadia Rahmouni, aged 46, of Margate Drive, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, on January 6, 2025

Nadia Rahmouni had been sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months for fraud by false representation on May 7, 2024.

Benefit £74,942.91. Available amount £36,270.25. Confiscation order £36,270.85 to be paid in compensation. She has seven days to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Nadeem Khan, aged 54, of Belper Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, on January 9, 2025

Nadeem Khan had been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, for drugs trafficking offences in relation to conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A on December 1, 2021.

Benefit £82,609.58. Available amount £8,360.00. Confiscation order £8,360.00. He has three months to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Joseph Anderson, aged 29, of Blackstock Road, Sheffield on January 9, 2025

Joseph Anderson had been sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences in relation to possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A and B and being concerned in the supply of controlled drug of class A on February 6, 2024.

Benefit £2,354.15. Available amount £361.64. Confiscation order £361.64. He has 28 days to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Suleman Nawaz, aged 37, of Abbeyfield Road, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, on January 14, 2025.

Suleman Nawaz had been sentenced to three years and eight months’ imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences in relation to possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A on August 2, 2024.

Benefit £7,131.74. Available amount £25.00. Confiscation order £25.00. He has 28 days to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Shasta Begum, aged 39, and Amjed Mahmood, aged 44, both of Sheldon Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, on January 17, 2025

Shasta Begum had been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months in relation to money laundering offences on June 12, 2023.

Benefit £162,439.98. Available amount £3,000.00. Confiscation order £3,000.00. She has three months to pay.

Amjed Mahmood had been sentenced to 8 years’ imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences in relation to possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A on June 12, 2023.

Benefit £299,044.76. Available amount £439,080.00. Confiscation order £299,044.76. He has three months to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Darren Eastwood, aged 37, of Clarendon Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, on January 20, 2025

Darren Eastwood had been sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences in relation to possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A on June 7, 2024.

Benefit £9,619.90. Available amount £2,370.65. Confiscation order £2,370.65. He has three months to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Damien Harrison, aged 22, of Exeter Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, on January 23, 2025

Damien Harrison had been sentenced to 32 months’ imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences in relation to supply a controlled drug of class A on 29 June 29, 2023.

Benefit £24,682.60. Available amount £21,927.50. Confiscation order £21,927.50. He has three months to pay.

Since 2006/07, £1.3 billion of the assets recovered under the POCA 2002 has been returned to law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and the courts to fund further asset recovery capability or work that protects the public from harm.

In 2024 alone, South Yorkshire Police clawed back a total of £1,420,142.27 through dozens of POCA confiscation orders, with an additional £788,976.19 in civil forfeiture. This is where criminal assets are recovered through civil proceedings, without a court order.