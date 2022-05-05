Doncaster police make 14 arrests in latest Operation Duxford clampdown

South Yorkshire Police described the campaign as ‘a successful day of action’ as officer blitzed the streets of the town in a bid to stamp out crime.

More than 120 officers took to the streets of Doncaster on Wednesday as part of the pre-planned operation to disrupt criminality and tackle the issues that matter to local communities.

Operation Duxford sees local neighbourhood and Fortify teams supported by specialist units from across the force and partner organisations for a targeted day of action.

Police flooded the streets of Doncaster in the latest Operation Duxford crime blitz.

Across the day there were:

• 14 arrests for a variety of offences including production of drugs, possession with intent to supply, shoplifting and assault.

• Seven drugs warrants executed.

• Over 100 vehicles stopped.

• Five engagement stalls held across Edlington, Bentley, Carcroft, Scawsby and Askern.

• High visibility patrols and leaflet drops across the district.

• Litter picking in Bentley with local volunteers.

• Off-road bike patrols in hot spot areas.

Doncaster District Commander Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt said: “Operation Duxford is all about showing our communities that we are listening to them and tackling the issues that they have told us matter most to them.

“The additional resources provided by specialist teams from across the force allow us to make a big impact during a day of action, executing warrants, making arrests and providing reassurance to residents.

“It is also a great opportunity to work with our partners at Doncaster Council and St Leger Housing to deliver engagement and crime prevention activity in key areas.

“I understand that no matter how successful these days of action are, there will always be more to be done.

"That’s why I would like to thank those residents who took the time to speak to officers yesterday. It is only by working together that we will create the communities that everyone in Doncaster deserves.”