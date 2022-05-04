Operation Duxford sees the district and fortify teams supported by specialist resources from across the force, including Roads Policing, Specials and Mounted, for a dedicated day of action.

It is designed to tackle the issues that are communities have told police matter to them through enforcement activity and high visibility patrols and engagement.

Officers have already been carrying out a range of activities this morning, which will continue throughout the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers prepare for the day of action

Doncaster District Commander, Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “Operation Duxford is a targeted day of action, which allows us to focus our attentions on the issues that our communities have told us matter to them.

“We have already carried out enforcement activity and warrants in the Edlington area this morning, and this work is set to continue throughout the day.

“In addition to enforcement, officers will be carrying out road traffic operations, off-road bike patrols and running engagement stalls as well as conducting high-visibility patrols in key areas.

“Officers from across the force will also be joined by colleagues from Doncaster Council’s Communities Team and St Leger Homes, for engagement activity in a number of areas including Edlington, Bentley, Woodlands, Scawsby and Roman Ridge.

“We want the people of Doncaster to know that not only are we are listening to their concerns, but we are acting on them.”

A full round-up of all the results from the day will be available tomorrow.